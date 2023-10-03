Nokia launches Autonomous Inventory Monitoring Service with Graybar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Autonomous Inventory Monitoring Service (AIMS) transforms traditional inventory cycle counting process with autonomous drones and cloud analytics software

AIMS reduces the costs associated with inventory counting while also improving accuracy and efficiency Scanning data is used to validate physical inventory and improve customer service

03 October 2023

Murray Hill, New Jersey – Nokia today announced it is launching Autonomous Inventory Monitoring Service (AIMS) with Graybar, a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest distributors of electrical, communications and data networking products in North America.



Nokia AIMS improves the accuracy and efficiency of cycle counting for warehouse operators by using autonomous drones. The drones safely navigate through a warehouse, scanning inventory on shelves, then share up-to-date results and analytics with warehouse managers. This technology is the result of years of Nokia Bell Labs research, and the fusion of AI-enabled drone-based hardware, camera-based indoor localization, data analytics and computer vision. Nokia AIMS can be used to improve service levels for warehouse operators, distributors, third-party logistics, OEMs, retailers, and grocers.

Graybar has signed a commercial deal with Nokia using AIMS to enhance its existing inventory management capabilities with this technology. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of its inventory management program can result in improved productivity and customer satisfaction.

Paul Heitlinger, General Manager , Nokia AIMS said: “We are excited to launch Nokia AIMS with Graybar, a leading innovator in the distribution industry. Traditional warehouse inventory counting is manual, inefficient, and prone to human error. Nokia AIMS helps customers such as Graybar improve overall efficiency with an expected 30-40 percent ROI.”

Mark Hirst , VP Technology , Graybar said: “At Graybar, supply chain innovation is vital to our long-term success. We believe Nokia AIMS will help us increase the accuracy and efficiency of our inventory monitoring, which will enhance the customer experience and improve our operational performance. Very few technologies can simultaneously boost performance while reducing costs, but we believe AIMS can deliver both.”

Graybar has also purchased Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) to help improve the connectivity in its warehouses. The first Nokia DAC installation will be at Graybar's St. Louis Service Center, with possible expansion to additional warehouses in the future.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Graybar

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 325 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency.

