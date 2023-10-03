Mosaicx Hosts Webinar With Dr. Anastassia Lauterbach To Unpack Generative AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaicx , a conversational AI pioneer, recently hosted a webinar to discuss generative AI applications with Rebecca Jones and Dr. Anastassia Lauterbach . Dr. Lauterbach is a technology strategist, business founder, international board director, and author, and Rebecca Jones is the general manager of Mosaicx. The webinar is titled“Demystifying Generative AI for CX Applications” and is available to watch on demand via .



Jones and Dr. Lauterbach defined and provided context about how generative AI enhances customer engagement and customer service applications. They also explored the history, myths, and evolution of generative AI, provided insight into how generative AI can improve everyday interactions, and presented case studies to illustrate its benefits and potential impact.

“We're thrilled to offer our community and the broader industry an opportunity to gain valuable insights from the distinguished Dr. Anastassia Lauterbach,” said Jones.“Her expertise will ease misconceptions surrounding generative AI and empower listeners to consider its value. This webinar is a great resource for anyone looking to more effectively engage with customers and stay ahead in today's AI-driven landscape.”

"As we navigate the digital landscape, it becomes increasingly imperative to understand the potential of generative AI for customer engagement and service,” said Lauterbach.“The disruptive impact of AI on the global economy is enormous. Technology literacy is necessary for business leaders, and this webinar will equip them with the knowledge to navigate the ever-evolving technology and customer experience landscapes confidently.”

Dr. Lauterbach advises several U.S. and European AI and cybersecurity companies as well as investment funds and analysts. She is managing director of the ExCo Leadership Group and is launching an AI content company to bring knowledge of AI to one million families by the end of 2026. She is an experienced board member who has been involved with CEO succession and legacy turnaround. Dr. Lauterbach gained extensive management experience during her previous positions at global semiconductor, telecommunications, financial services, research and insurance companies.

