Dan Ricciardi Hired As Director, Legal And Compliance At LCR Capital Partners LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dan Ricciardi

LCR Capital Partners

LCR is proud to announce Dan Ricciardi has joined the firm as Director, Legal and Compliance.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LCR Capital Partners LLC is proud to announce Dan Ricciardi has joined the firm in the position of Director, Legal and Compliance. This appointment reflects Dan's exceptional contributions to LCR and his extensive expertise in the legal and compliance fields.Dan initially joined LCR Capital Partners in 2022 as a consultant, where he supported the filing of LCR's Forms I-956, Regional Center Annual Statements, and the detailed review of new project filings, particularly the HALL Thompson Palm Springs I-956F. Over the past year, Dan's commitment and extensive knowledge earned him the full-time role at the firm, where he will drive LCR's efforts in developing compliant EB-5 offerings, oversee complex contracts, manage USCIS filings and compliance, and handle labor, employment and insurance matters. This hire recognizes LCR's growth, and also the increased legal workload due to the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, which introduced a broad spectrum of new regulations and obligations on firms like LCR.“Legal and compliance will always have vital roles in the EB-5 industry, especially with newly changing regulations,” said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners. "Compliance is the cornerstone of our commitment to integrity and transparency, and Dan's appointment reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in our industry."With over two decades of legal and compliance experience, Dan fully understands the relationship between meeting regulatory obligations and seeking to ensure investors' interests are protected. Prior to joining the LCR team, Dan worked for over seven years at Forester Capital, L.L.C., where he served in various legal and compliance roles, culminating in his appointment as Chief Compliance Officer.He also previously held positions at prestigious organizations such as Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Goldman Sachs, State Street Corporation, Ropes & Gray, and Skadden Arps. Before setting off to build his impressive career, Dan earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of New Hampshire."Dan's wealth of experience in legal and compliance matters will undoubtedly strengthen our position as a leader in the EB-5 investment arena,” said Louis Frost , CFO of LCR.“Our clients expect us to have best-in-class compliance processes and sophisticated due diligence. It is critical to the ongoing development of LCR's EB-5 offerings.”"I am excited to take on this new role at LCR Capital Partners. I'm working with the industry's best external legal teams, fund administrators and financial institutions to enhance LCR's offerings. Senior management at LCR understands why the details matter and takes the Firm's compliance obligations very seriously.” said Dan.“The EB-5 industry is becoming more sophisticated every day. Clients expect institutional-level service and sophistication, and I am thrilled to help LCR deliver industry-leading services."LCR Capital Partners warmly congratulates Dan Ricciardi on his well-deserved appointment and looks forward to his continued leadership within the firm.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners LLC is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is working with clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 1000 investors move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards. LCR also works with the Portugal Golden Visa, which is based on government-approved investments in Portugal. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network with teams in San Francisco, Orlando, São Paulo, Lisbon, Dubai, Mumbai, Delhi and Singapore.Website:

John M Baker

LCR Capital

+1 203-883-1940

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube