President Of Paul Davis Restoration Of Louisville Has Walked The Walk And Tells His Story

This National Fire Prevention Month Focuses on Cooking Safety

Paul Davis franchisee Charlie Horn experienced his own kitchen fire

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14th

- Charlie HornLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When Charlie Horn, president of Paul Davis of Louisville, and his family experienced a kitchen fire in January of 2022, Charlie, an experienced restoration expert, didn't panic.“It was one of those fires that we all have seen hundreds of times in our careers,” Charlie said.“It started on the stove and quickly escalated to the entire kitchen with smoke throughout.”That's when Charlie couldn't have been more grateful to be part of the Paul Davis Restoration franchise system. The company's mission to“deliver an experience of extraordinary care while serving people in their time of need” – to become 'difference makersTM,' was put to the task when the 37-member team at Paul Davis of Louisville jumped into action.“Our entire team reached out to us, wanting to help us, just like they do every day. But now it was one of our own. We would all do it for any of our team members, but now I was on the receiving end,” Charlie said.“They all stepped up and made a difference in my life using extreme care and a 'serve others first' attitude that helped us get back to normal.”It was while paramedics were attending to Charlie Horn's burned hand. The wound was so bad it eventually required skin grafts. It was very traumatic for Charlie and his family, but it made Charlie focus on the human side of such a disaster.“I knew exactly what came next,” said Charlie,“the insurance side and then the repairs. This is what we dealt with as professionals. But this experience became the impetus for me to hire a new special employee. One who stays with the client/victim of the disaster until they are through the main ordeal. So ironically, my trauma helped improve our team from thereon.”Charlie's Dad, Bill Horn, bought the franchised location in 1980 and built it to a tremendous reputation in the whole area. Charlie joined Paul Davis in 2002 and started working in the mitigation department and eventually worked in every division before taking over as president in 2016. Paul Davis continues to thrive.“My dad's legacy is complex and very simple at the same time, and it goes along with one of our promises: serve,” said Charlie, who expects the business to grow eight to 10 percent each year.“Our parent company, FirstService Brands' Mission Statement is 'First Serve Others.' That's what my dad taught me and that's what Paul Davis of Louisville stands for.”National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 8-14th this year and the theme is“Cooking Safety Starts With You!”“I can relate to that!” said Charlie Horn, whose team, along with the other 300 plus Paul Davis locations across the United States and Canada have restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters. Paul Davis is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling. For more information, visit the company website at . For more information about a franchise go to

