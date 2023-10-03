Paenergyratings Releases Annual Rankings Of The Best Pennsylvania Electricity Suppliers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Best Electricity Suppliers in Pennsylvania 2023

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PAEnergyRatings, a consumer advocacy and energy shopping marketplace, has released their annual rankings of electricity providers in the state of Pennsylvania. These rankings reflect the maturity of the Pennsylvania electricity market and show the effectiveness of the competitive energy market based on multiple service factors. Pennsylvania Energy Ratings is providing consumers with the latest information to help them find the best electricity supplier right now amid rising energy prices.As Pennsylvania's electricity market pushes past two decades of deregulation, it's important to take stock of all the things electricity companies do for customers. Pennsylvania Energy Ratings's provider rankings focus on electricity providers operating in the state's 8 major electricity utility footprints of Duquesne, Met-Ed, PECO , Penelec, West Penn Power, PP&L, and Penn Power. In compiling its rankings, PAEnergyRatings not only takes into account basic consumer expectations, such as rate stability, but also Pennsylvania PUC complaint statistics, plan rates, third party data sources such as the Better Business Bureau, and independent customer reviews.The #1 electricity supplier in Pennsylvania for 2023 is Constellation Energy. A long time supplier in the Pennsylvania market, Constellation has received great customer reviews by offering extremely competitive rates and a variety of different plan lengths.At the #2 position, Frontier Utilities. Frontier excelled in Pennsylvania through great communication with their customers, competitive electricity rates and great scores on customer reviews.Rounding out our top 3 for reviews is Energy Harbor, an experienced energy provider that services many of the deregulated energy markets across America. Energy Harbor set themselves apart with positive customer reviews and robust account management options. They also offered very competitive pricing in many markets.With a mature electricity market, Pennsylvania Energy Ratings believes in ratings companies on more than just getting a bill out to customers on time. A deregulated market offers the advantages of innovation and changes that can actually benefit consumers. To that end, PAEnergyRatings works hard to give customers new data and viewpoints that help inform both their shopping experience and choices.Our top 10 annual ranking of Pennsylvania electricity providers are:Constellation, Frontier Utilities, Energy Harbor, APG&E, Santanna Energy Services, XOOM, American Power & Gas, Rushmore Energy, Provision Power & Gas, and Direct Energy.Since 2017, Pennsylvania Energy Ratings has empowered electricity shoppers to review, rate, and research the electricity and natural gas providers operating in the state of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania Energy Ratings is operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC. Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites across 17 states with a market of over 80 million electricity and natural gas customersPennsylvania Energy Ratings45 E City Ave #1592Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004(855) 254-4823

