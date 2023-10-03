The Long Leaf: CBD Company Announces The Launch Of Its New Website And Brand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Edinburgh, Scotland – The Long Leaf CBD , an up-and-coming CBD and cannabis brand based in Edinburgh, Scotland, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website and brand.

Unlike other CBD companies that focus on the holistic health benefits of their products, The Long Leaf leans into the stigma of cannabis and the negative perceptions of the plant. The CBD company firmly aims its high-quality selection of cannabinoids and hemp Bioactives towards the 'midnight fridge raiders and the space invaders' and has produced a colourful, bold and unique brand that is proud of its roots in the cannabis community.

“The brand started as an idea for a 'weed brand' but has developed into an extension of our personalities – in a strange way,” said the founders of The Long Leaf.“There are actually lots of things that have inspired us, from stoner folk law to psychonaut space stories and a rant by Duncan Trussell. Our brand is about fun and experience.”

The focus of The Long Leaf's products is to create extremely high-quality CBD products using an entire range of cannabinoids and hemp Bioactives that are manufactured in a professional facility in the United Kingdom, 3rd party lab tested and offered in small artisanal batches to ensure their superior quality.

The brand's Cold Pressed CBD Oil is naturally rich in a full suite of hemp bioactives and has been created using the traditional methods used to retain the delicate and beneficial bioactives in the oil. The cold-pressed oil has also been boosted with completely organic live cannabis-derived day and night terpene blends that are packed with a full spectrum of cannabinoids, flavonoids and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids.

The Long Leaf offers customers an array of delicious CBD Gummies , such as vegan sour bears, vegan cola bottles and neon rings, that work with a customer's Endocannabinoid system to produce a long-lasting and manageable effect.

In addition to its CBD gummies, The Long Leaf has a range of Nootropic mushroom extracts and powders that, through a blend of medicinal mushrooms, such as Lions Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Shiitake, Chaga and Turkey Tail, nootropics and adaptogens, offers a natural boost to a customer's brain functioning and immune system.

Nootropics are substances (natural or synthetic) which can be taken to improve mental performance in healthy people. They are used to boost memory, focus, creativity, intelligence and often motivation. The Mushroom Nootropics at The Long Leaf are 100% natural, with only natural biomass and fruiting body extract used in the blend. They contain zero fillers, binders or flow agents and are a completely vegan product by utilising only plant-based products in their capsule casing.

If customers are looking for a different way to experience CBD other than consuming edibles and oils, then The Long Leaf provides full spectrum CBD Vape Cartridges that contain premium live resin terpenes and cannabinoids for maximum effect. The brand's choice of ceramic cartridges is due to their porous nature that ensures the biggest hit of flavour and has optimum resistance against heat, which prevents degradation and ceramic coils to gently heat the extract and do not burn it.

More information

To find out more about The Long Leaf and the launch of its new website and CBD and cannabis brand, please visit the website at .

Source:

About The Long Leaf CBD Co

We started this company, In Edinburgh, to look after the outliers, the misfits and space-heads.

Contact The Long Leaf CBD Co

Website: