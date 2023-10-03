Looper Insights Secures Series A Funding To Go To The Next Level

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Looper Insights

Cash Injection to Bolster Sales and Marketing Efforts to Reach Local Broadcasters Around the World.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looper Insights , the M&E industry's leading end-to-end SaaS solution for comprehensive title compliance and merchandising tracking across all connected TV devices, has completed its Series A funding round. This significant milestone not only accelerates Looper Insights' global expansion but also enables us to roll out our solution to the world's local and regional broadcasters. Such players now have to compete in their home markets for the same connected TV UI real estate as the global Streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+, and Looper provides the data and insights that powers their merchandising decisions.Recent developments include the release of the 'Award Winning' Looper BoostTM, a cutting-edge digital twin module that replicates every connected TV device UI with historical data going back over 4 years. It showcases past, present, and future merchandising efforts, giving marketers a comprehensive understanding of their content and App performance and impact. Looper BoostTM will enable clients to Boost the amount of Media Placement ValueTM (MPV) they're able to secure to drive customer acquisition, retention and engagement.Operating across 25 markets worldwide, Looper Insights has solidified its standing as the go-to choice for title compliance and merchandising tracking on connected TV devices. The Series A investment was led by Foresight Group (VCT) and supplemented by investment from Mercia, who also led previous investment rounds, marking a pivotal juncture in Looper's trajectory.Nicholas Mettyear, Senior Investment Manager at Foresight Group, emphasized,“Looper is an exciting company in an international growth market. The Company has a first mover advantage and is delivering a mission critical solution to the leading customers in the market. We look forward to working with Lucas and Nelly and helping to accelerate the Looper's already impressive growth.”Lucas Bertrand, CEO and Co-Founder of Looper Insights, said, "This Series A investment is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team. With these funds, we are poised to accelerate our growth and expand our reach to local broadcasters worldwide. Our commitment to innovation remains unwavering, and we look forward to ushering in a new era of success for Looper Insights, enabling streamers, broadcasters, and studios to secure the best on-screen merchandising and promotion for their titles."About Looper Insights:Looper Insights stands at the forefront of the Media & Entertainment industry, offering an innovative end-to-end SaaS solution for comprehensive title compliance and merchandising tracking across all connected TV devices. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing data-driven decision-making, Looper Insights empowers digital marketers and industry leaders with transformative insights, equipping them to navigate the complexities of the ever-evolving digital landscape. Through its groundbreaking solutions, including the award-winning Looper BoostTM, Looper Insights continues to redefine the boundaries of entertainment analytics. For more information about Looper Insights, please visit .For more information, please contact:Francesca PezzoliLooper Insights

Francesca Pezzoli

Looper Insights

