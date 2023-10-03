Infosec World 2023 Returns To Florida, Attracts Record Attendance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In its 29th year, Infosec World, the industry's leading educational event for senior-level information security (infosec) and cybersecurity professionals, returned to in-person delivery in September at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, delivering record levels of attendance.



With thousands of industry professionals from around the globe in attendance, attendees experienced six days of cutting-edge technologies and solutions, educational programming, and demonstrations showcased by industry-leading organizations.



“We had a great mix of public and private sector this year,” says John DelMauro, EVP of Learning at CyberRisk Alliance.“While we set the tone with keynotes who came from both sectors, we saw a large increase in public sector information security professionals. This is a reminder that information security crosses all organizations and is at the top of everyone's priority list.”



This year's conference program was led by cybersecurity experts and innovators, delivering valuable content through insightful keynotes, interactive breakout sessions, hands-on training workshops, book signings, networking, and a robust expo floor that featured a podcast studio, solution tech theater and 1:1 meeting zone.



Session topics explored the latest thinking on top industry concerns such as artificial intelligence, ransomware, cloud security, and zero trust, as well as discussions on new data regulations, workforce shortages and diversity, infosec management best practices, and deep dives into specialized technologies and threats.



“We're delighted with the quality of content and speakers at this year's event, but it was the attendee energy that made this event so memorable,” explained Del Mauro.“We are in the business of connecting attendees with valuable content, solutions, and connections. This year's event did just that,” says DelMauro.



The 2024 edition of InfoSec World is scheduled for September 23-25, 2024, and will return to Lake Buena Vista, Florida.



About InfoSec World Conference and Expo

For more than 29 years, infosec professionals have recognized InfoSec World Conference and Expo as the must-attend“Business of Security” conference. Produced by CyberRisk Alliance, InfoSec World attracts senior information security professionals from all industry sectors to experience distinctive content, training, peer networking and engagement with leading technology and service companies. For more information, visit infosecworldusa .



About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, the Official Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more .

Jessica Vose

CyberRisk Alliance

