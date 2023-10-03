Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has sent a cable of congratulations to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his country's national day.

DOHA -- The Kuwaiti pavilion at the International Horticultural Exhibition EXPO 2023 sheds light on the national efforts for attaining sustainable development.

MOSCOW -- Armenia's parliament votes to join the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move which would worsen the current crisis between Moscow and Yerevan.

KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian economy remains resilient and will continue to be supportive moving into 2024, anchored by domestic activities, says Malaysia's Central Bank Abdul Governor Rasheed Ghaffour on Tuesday.

KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down USD 1.79 to USD 96.11 per barrel on Monday in contrast with USD 97.90 pb last Friday. (end) rk