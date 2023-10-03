European Parliament Tightens Rules To Protect Media Freedom

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The European Parliament (EP) Tuesday adopted its position on the European Media Freedom Act, by 448 votes in favour, 102 against and 75 abstentions to strengthen the transparency and independence of European media.

The EP wants to oblige EU member states to ensure media plurality and protect media independence from governmental, political, economic or private interference, said an EP press release.

It wants to ban all forms of interference in the editorial decisions of media outlets and prevent external pressure being exerted on journalists, such as forcing them to disclose their sources, accessing encrypted content on their devices, or targeting them with spyware.

The use of spyware may only be justified, , as a آ'last resortآ' measure, on a case-by-case basis, and if ordered by an independent judicial authority to investigate a serious crime, such as terrorism or human trafficking, it said.

MEPs also want media, including online platforms and search engines, to report on funds they receive from state advertising and on state financial support. This includes funds from non-EU countries.

To ensure that content moderation decisions by very large online platforms do not negatively affect media freedom, MEPs call for the creation of a mechanism to manage content takedown orders.

"We must not turn a blind eye to the worrying state of press freedom worldwide and in Europe," rapporteur of the report Sabine Verheyen said .

"With this bill, we reach an important legislative milestone to safeguard the diversity and freedom of our media landscape and our journalists and protect our democracies," she added.

After Parliament adopted its position, negotiations with EU Council of Ministers on the final shape of the law can now begin. (end)

nk











MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107179536