Leroy Merlin tops Forbes ranking as most profitable Western corporation in Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent ranking issued by Forbes, Leroy Merlin, the French home-improvement and gardening retailer, has emerged as the Western corporation with the most lucrative operation in Russia. According to data from Infoline Consultancy, Leroy Merlin recorded impressive revenues in the Russian market, amounting to 529.7 billion rubles, equivalent to approximately USD5.4 billion, in the year 2022.



This remarkable financial performance underscores Leroy Merlin's substantial presence and success in the Russian retail landscape. The company's offerings in home improvement and gardening have evidently resonated with Russian consumers, contributing to its impressive revenue figures.



Notably, earlier this year, Leroy Merlin's parent company, ADEO group, announced its intentions to transition the management of its Russian business to local entities. This move signifies the company's commitment to further strengthening its foothold in the Russian market and adapting to local dynamics, which have played a pivotal role in its sustained success. Leroy Merlin's position as the top Western corporation in Russia highlights the significance of the Russian market for international businesses and the potential for profitable ventures in the country.

