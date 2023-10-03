Azerbaijan, Turkiye And Georgia Join Computer-Assisted Command And Staff Exercise Eternity-2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The War Games Centre of the Institute of Military Administration
of the National Defence University is holding a computer-assisted
command-staff exercise "Eternity-2023" with the participation of
servicemen from Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
The exercise, consisting of theoretical and practical parts,
with the participation of servicemen from the three countries and
representatives of the relevant state structures, will fulfil the
tasks of organising the protection of strategically important and
regional economic projects.
The main objective of the exercise, which will last until 6
October, is to strengthen mutual cooperation and ensure coherence
between the armed forces of the three countries.
