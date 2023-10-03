Azerbaijan, Turkiye And Georgia Join Computer-Assisted Command And Staff Exercise Eternity-2023


10/3/2023 8:09:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The War Games Centre of the Institute of Military Administration of the National Defence University is holding a computer-assisted command-staff exercise "Eternity-2023" with the participation of servicemen from Azerbaijan, Turkiye and Georgia, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The exercise, consisting of theoretical and practical parts, with the participation of servicemen from the three countries and representatives of the relevant state structures, will fulfil the tasks of organising the protection of strategically important and regional economic projects.

The main objective of the exercise, which will last until 6 October, is to strengthen mutual cooperation and ensure coherence between the armed forces of the three countries.

