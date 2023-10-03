Azerbaijan Awards Local MP With Shohrat Order - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mashhur Mammadov was awarded the "Shohrat" Order.
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed
a corresponding decree.
According to the decree, Mammadov was awarded the "Shohrat"
Order for his productive activities in the socio-political life of
Azerbaijan.
Mammadov is an MP for the 6th convocation of the Parliament of
Azerbaijan and a member of the Parliament's Disciplinary
Commission.
