Five Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Without Electricity Due To Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia region, five settlements were cut off from electricity as a result of Russian shelling.

The Ministry of Energy reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of hostilities over the past day, five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region were cut off from electricity. Also, some consumers in the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv regions are left without electricity due to shelling," the statement said.

It is noted that five settlements in the Kyiv region and seven settlements in the Dnipro region remain without power due to technological disruptions. Restoration work is underway.

In Kherson, more than 2,000 consumers remain without power after the flood. Repair works are slowed down by shelling.

As reported, one of the Ukrainian thermal power plants has completed the repair of a power unit, thus increasing the capacity of the power system by 100 MW.