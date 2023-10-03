Ukraine Launching Two Pilot Projects For Military, War Veterans PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has endorsed a decision to launch two pilot projects providing support for the military and war veterans.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Ukrainian government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The first project is related to a new social comprehensive service – building the sustainability. It includes social and psychological assistance, the formation and development of social skills and abilities. Any veteran, his family members or a group of people can apply for this service,” Shmyhal said.

The second project refers to the social support of the military and their family members in military units. It includes psychological and social assistance to strengthen families, assistance with filing documents or communication with state and local government bodies.

A reminder that the Ukrainian government is planning to double expenditures on the veteran policy in 2024.