Kherson Regional Authorities Show Consequences Of Russia's Attack On Chornobaivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson regional authorities have shared a video of Russia's overnight shelling of Chornobaivka.

The relevant video was posted by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The occupiers opened fire on Chornobaivka. Between 01:30 a.m. and 03:00 a.m., they were shelling residential areas,” the report states.

Nine explosions were recorded in the village.

Following the enemy attack, residential houses were damaged, as well as educational institutions and administrative buildings.

Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

Video:

Kherson Regional Military Administration