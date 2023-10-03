PM Shmyhal Expects Pre-Accession Talks With EU To Start As Soon As This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that pre-accession talks between Ukraine and the European Union will start in 2023.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting of the Ukrainian government, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am confident that, having completed all the requirements of the European Commission, we will open the pre-accession talks in 2023,” Shmyhal said.

On October 2, 2023, an offsite meeting of the EU foreign ministers took place in Kyiv.

“This is another milestone event for all of us. It shows that Ukraine was, is and will be part of united Europe. This is evidence of Ukraine's absolute support in terms of our aspirations for victory, peace, prosperity, and the European future,” Shmyhal noted.

A reminder that Ukraine and Moldova were granted EU candidate status in June 2022.