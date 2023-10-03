Russia's state debt surges nearly 10 percent in H1 of 2023

(MENAFN) According to a report from Russia's Accounts Chamber on budget implementation, the country's state debt has witnessed a substantial uptick of nearly 10 percent in the first half of this year. This surge was attributed to the government's necessity to secure funds for bolstering the national economy. Between January and June, government borrowing experienced a remarkable increase of 9.8 percent. It is anticipated that by the year's end, Russia's state debt will reach an estimated 25.1 trillion rubles, equivalent to approximately USD256 billion, representing 16.7 percent of the nation's gross domestic product (GDP).



The surge in domestic debt, which saw a notable rise of USD14 billion or 7.4 percent in the initial six months, has propelled the total to USD206 billion. This figure is now approaching the upper limit of USD211 billion set by the Finance Ministry for the entirety of this year. The escalation in state debt is indicative of the government's efforts to channel vital resources into supporting and stabilizing the national economy amidst various economic challenges and uncertainties.



The rise in state debt serves as a reflection of the complex economic landscape that Russia is currently navigating. As the government grapples with the need to provide substantial financial support, there is a pressing need for strategic fiscal policies to manage and mitigate the impact of this growing debt on the nation's long-term economic stability.

MENAFN03102023000045015682ID1107179501