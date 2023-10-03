European Council President Accuses Russia Of Betraying Armenian Residents Of Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Russia has betrayed the Armenian population of Karabakh, President of European Council Charles Michel told Euronews, Trend reports.

He asserts that Russia has not responded in any manner to Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh.

"Russia has stated that it wants to send forces to the region to uphold security and stability agreements. But as it is, Russia has taken no action," he stated.

Michel continued by saying that he intended to keep serving as an intermediary between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

The Azerbaijani Army's high-precision weaponry is only used to destroy military targets that are part of the unlawful armed formations that make up the separatist rule. Localized anti-terrorist operations in the Karabakh area of Azerbaijan do not target civilians or infrastructure items.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.