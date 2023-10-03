European Council President Accuses Russia Of Betraying Armenian Residents Of Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Russia has
betrayed the Armenian population of Karabakh, President of European
Council Charles Michel told Euronews, Trend reports.
He asserts that Russia has not responded in any manner to
Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh.
"Russia has stated that it wants to send forces to the region to
uphold security and stability agreements. But as it is, Russia has
taken no action," he stated.
Michel continued by saying that he intended to keep serving as
an intermediary between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
The Azerbaijani Army's high-precision weaponry is only
used to destroy military targets that are part of the unlawful
armed formations that make up the separatist rule. Localized
anti-terrorist operations in the Karabakh area of Azerbaijan do not
target civilians or infrastructure items.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
