Azerbaijan, Türkiye And Georgia Hold Joint Command-Staff Exercises In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Center for War
Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National
Defense University hosts“Eternity-2023” computer-assisted Command
and Staff Exercises with the participation of military personnel
from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of
Defense.
During the exercises, consisting of theoretical and practical
parts that involve military personnel of the three countries and
representatives of relevant government agencies, tasks will be
accomplished to organize the protection of strategically important
and regional economic projects.
The main purpose of the exercises, which will last until October
6, is to strengthen mutual cooperation and interoperability between
the armed forces of all three countries.
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107179497
