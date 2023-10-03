Azerbaijan Ends Overhaul On Baku-Guba-Russian Federation State Border Highway Part (PHOTO)


10/3/2023 8:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Repair and restoration work has been completed on the deformed 5-kilometer section of the M-1 Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway, Trend reports.

According to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, the reconstructed section of the road has already been put into operation.

The ceremony of the commissioning of the reconstructed section of the road was attended by Deputy Chairman of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Avaz Gojaev, and other officials of the agency.

Repair and restoration work was carried out on three sections of the highway at 52–119.5 kilometers. The reconstruction covered 52–53.5, 100.25–102.75, and 107–108.25 kilometers.

The M-1 highway is part of the International North-South Transport Corridor and plays an important role in freight and passenger transportation.

MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107179494

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search