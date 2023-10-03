Azerbaijan Ends Overhaul On Baku-Guba-Russian Federation State Border Highway Part (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Repair
and restoration work has been completed on the deformed 5-kilometer
section of the M-1 Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border
highway, Trend reports.
According to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile
Roads, the reconstructed section of the road has already been put
into operation.
The ceremony of the commissioning of the reconstructed
section of the road was attended by Deputy Chairman of the State
Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Avaz Gojaev, and other
officials of the agency.
Repair and restoration work was carried out on three
sections of the highway at 52–119.5 kilometers. The reconstruction
covered 52–53.5, 100.25–102.75, and 107–108.25 kilometers.
The M-1 highway is part of the International
North-South Transport Corridor and plays an important role in
freight and passenger transportation.
