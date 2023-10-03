Russia's industrial production declines for fourth consecutive month

(MENAFN) Russia is experiencing a concerning trend in its industrial production, with data indicating a decline for the fourth consecutive month. This downturn comes despite the robust performance of defense-related enterprises in the country.



Official statistics from Rosstat, as well as economists, have highlighted this ongoing slump in industrial output. The report reveals that the deceleration in production had commenced even before the sharp depreciation of the Russian ruble in July and the subsequent key-interest-rate hike initiated by the central bank.



In August alone, Russia's industrial output saw a notable decrease of 0.9 percent when assessed on a monthly basis, according to estimates provided by the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting (CAMAC). When evaluating the entire period from January to August, it becomes evident that the overall industrial growth amounted to less than 1 percent.



This underwhelming performance is in stark contrast to the strong first quarter, which had initially fueled more optimistic expectations. However, the subsequent months have shown a noticeable decline in the country's industrial sector, raising concerns about the health of Russia's economy and the need for potential measures to stimulate growth.

