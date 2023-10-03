Algerian Court Convicts Two Former Ministers For Corruption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- An Algerian court on Tuesday convicted two former ministers and issued prison sentences against the pair for corruption during service under leadership of the former president Abdulaziz Bouteflika.

The economic affairs tribunal issued a 10-year imprisonment verdict in absentia against the former minister for investment promotion, Abdulhamid Tammar, for corruption, with the decision for his arrest internationally.

The same tribunal also issued a three-year prison sentence, plus a USD 7,500 fine, against the ex minister for industries, Mohammad bin Muradi.

The court has also issued verdicts against four other defendants -- including two Belgians -- who would be placed behind iron bars for four years.

The two convicted ex ministers were also found guilty for misusing their jobs, manipulating public funds and making irregular deals. (end)

mr









MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107179473