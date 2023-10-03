Qatari Amir Lays Foundation Stone Of North Field Expansion Project

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the North Field Expansion Project in the city of Ras Laffan, as it would strengthen Qatar's position as a global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) producer.

The ceremony featured a documentary film on the phases of development of the North Field Expansion Project, which will rise Qatar's annual LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum to 126 million tons per annum by 2026, the Amiri Diwan of Qatar said in a statement.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Tamim toured the project, during which he listened to an explanation of its goals, and its ability to achieve sustainable growth and meet local and international needs for liquefied natural gas and its derivatives, the statement added.

In a post on Sheikh Tamim social media platform X account, he said that "the North Field Expansion Project is laid, which falls within Qatar's strategy towards strengthening its position as a global LNG producer and enhancing its pioneering role in meeting the energy need of the global market." (end)

