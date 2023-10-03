State Audit: Prior Oversight Saves KD 7 Mln In 6 Months

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The prior oversight of Kuwait's State Audit Bureau (SAB) regarding a number of topics, studied and researched between April 1 and September 30, resulted in achieving financial savings of a total of KD seven million (about USD 22.6 million) to the public treasury, said Kuwait's State Audit Bureau (SAB) Tuesday.

In a press statement, Marwa Al-Rashidi, an official at SAB prior oversight department, said the bureau gave opinions on 1,793 topics, worth KD 2.5 billion (about USD 8.1 billion) during the above-mentioned period.

About 85 percent of the total topics issued at that period represented in the ones submited by the government ministries and departments estimated at KD 2.37 billion (about USD 7.6 billion), she added.

The number of the Ministry of Health's issues was the highest reaching 762 estimated at KD 770 million (about USD 2.4 billion|) she said.

The SAB didn't accept the documents of 595 issues, worth about KD 486 million (about USD 1.5 billion), as they did not abide by the SAB's regulations, she pointed out. (end)

ht







MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107179470