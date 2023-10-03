Racegoers To Get Free Bus Ride To Formula1 Racetrack In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: It's race week in Lusail as the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix kicks off this weekend.
For seamless travel to the newly-remodelled Lusail International Circuit, Mowasalat announced that it will be operating a dedicated bus service during the event.
A bus service from Lusail Metro Station will journey to and from the racetrack.
On Friday and Saturday, October 6-7, the bus shuttle will start at 2pm and will run until 1:30 am. The last bus going to the metro will leave the track at 1:30 am.
Meanwhile, for the Sunday race, October 8, the bus shuttle service will start at 2pm and will run until 2:30 am. The last bus to the metro will leave the track at 2:30 am.
