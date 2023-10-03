Prime Minister Meets Advisor To French President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at his office on Tuesday with Advisor to French President on North Africa and the Middle East HE Patrick Durel, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the negotiations to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the developments in the Palestinian cause, and the current crisis in Lebanon.
MENAFN03102023000063011010ID1107179462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.