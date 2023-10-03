Prime Minister Meets Advisor To French President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met at his office on Tuesday with Advisor to French President on North Africa and the Middle East HE Patrick Durel, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the latest developments in the negotiations to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the developments in the Palestinian cause, and the current crisis in Lebanon.