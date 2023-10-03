Prime Minister Meets Deputy Prime Minister Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday at his office with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Serik Zhumangarin, who is visiting the country.
Cooperation between the two countries and means of boosting and strengthening them were discussed during the meeting.
