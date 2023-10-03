Prime Minister Meets OIC Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Tuesday at his office with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) HE Hussein Ibrahim Taha, who is visiting the Country.

During the meeting, relations between the State of Qatar and the OIC were discussed.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed, during the meeting, the need to strengthen multilateral action in the Islamic world, in a way that contributes to confronting the challenges facing Islamic countries and achieving the aspirations of their people.

HE the OIC Secretary-General expressed his appreciation to the State of Qatar for its active role and support for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.