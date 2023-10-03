(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO ) announces the following Webcast:

What: M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Webcast



When: October 25, 2023 @ 10:30AM Eastern Time



Where:



How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above



Contact: Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc.,[email protected] , or 614-418-8225

Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer ofM/I Homes, Inc.,[email protected] , or 614-418-8021

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site

The company is expected to report third quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has

homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Ft. Myers/Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.