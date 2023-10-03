Immpact Bio To Present At Cell & Gene Meeting On The Mesa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023
/PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT BIO"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate at the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, being held October 10-12, 2023 in Carlsbad, CA.
Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., ImmPACT Bio's president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate update and participate in a Q&A session on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 3:15 PM PT.
About ImmPACT Bio
ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies that address key biological challenges in treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to prevent antigen escape, overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, and deplete pathogenic B cells. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit .
SOURCE ImmPACT Bio
MENAFN03102023003732001241ID1107179457
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.