MANASQUAN BANK's 3Rd ANNUAL DAYS OF GIVING DONATION PROGRAM RAISED OVER $10K FOR 10 CHARITIES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank proudly announced the successful completion of its 3rd Annual Days of Giving donation program. The event witnessed a substantial amount of support from the bank's patrons across Monmouth, Middlesex, and Ocean counties, which helped raise over $10K for ten non-profit organizations. This year is the Bank's 10th annual Community Day, and to mark this milestone, Manasquan Bank's Charitable Foundation decided to donate to ten individual organizations as a gesture of its unwavering commitment to support the community.

The ten non-profit organizations that received the donations included Bridging the Gap For Veterans, Don't Shock Me - Maddy Massabni Foundation for Toxic Shock Awareness, Rally Cap Sports, Mental Health Association of Monmouth County, The Alayna Jayne Foundation, CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties, Ocean Housing Alliance, Inc., Your Grandmothers Cupboard, Mignolo Arts, and Prevent Child Abuse - NJ Chapter, Inc.

The Bank encouraged clients and non-clients to visit one of its 15 branch locations during the five-day event to exchange their loose coins free of charge. The Bank matched up to 15% of each transaction total, while participants kept their entire redemption amount. Participants also had the option to donate all or a portion of their counted coins or make a separate monetary donation.

"Manasquan Bank has always been committed to empowering the communities we serve, and we take great pride in the impact we've made over the years," shared James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank. "We remain steadfast in our mission to support the growth and success of individuals, families, businesses, and non-profit organizations who provide support to various societal needs. We look forward to continuing to make a positive difference in our communities through our annual Days of Giving events."

The Days of Giving event was introduced in 2021 as an opportunity to build a stronger community by inviting those who share the bank's passion to participate. It is typically held during the week leading up to Community Day, an annual event that began in 2014 as a celebration of Manasquan Bank's 140th anniversary and has continued every year since. This year, Community Day was postponed for the first time in ten years due to inclement weather and will now take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

