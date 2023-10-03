CME Group Reports Second-Highest September And Q3 ADV On Record

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Highest-ever Q3 volume for interest rate and agricultural products Record Equity Index options in September and Q3

CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its September and Q3 2023 market statistics, reaching an average daily volume (ADV) of 22.7 million contracts in September, representing the company's second-highest September ADV on record. Q3 ADV was 22.3 million contracts, the second-highest Q3 volume ever. Market statistics are available in greater detail at .

September 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:



Interest Rate

ADV of 10.2 million contracts

Equity Index

ADV of 7.1 million contracts

Options

ADV of 4.7 million contracts

Energy

ADV of 2.3 million contracts

Agricultural

ADV of 1.3 million contracts

Foreign Exchange

ADV of 1.2 million contracts Metals

ADV of 517,000 contracts

Additional September 2023 product highlights compared to September 2022 include:



Interest Rate



SOFR futures ADV increased 22% to 3.2 million contracts

SOFR options ADV increased 47% to 1.2 million contracts

Equity Index

Record Equity Index options ADV of 1,622,622 contracts

Energy ADV increased 28%



Record Micro WTI options ADV of 3,447 contracts

Natural Gas options ADV increased 81% to 141,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 11%



Record Feeder Cattle futures ADV of 21,741 contracts

Soybean options ADV increased 46% to 76,000 contracts

Metals



Record Aluminum futures ADV of 6,788 contracts

Platinum futures ADV increased 32% to 35,000 contracts Micro E-mini futures and options represented 32.1% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.5% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.1% and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV

Q3 2023 highlights across asset classes compared to Q3 2022 include:



Interest Rate ADV of 11.0 million contracts, an increase of 6%



Record Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures of 308,238 contracts



Interest Rate options ADV increased 7% to 2.3 million contracts



SOFR futures ADV increased 44% to 3 million contracts

SOFR options ADV increased 101% to 1.2 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.4 million contracts



Record Equity Index options of 1,450,087 contracts



Record E-Mini S&P 500 options of 1,345,353 contracts

Record E-Mini Nasdaq 100 options of 76,191 contracts

Options ADV of 4.4 million contracts, an increase of 15%

Energy ADV of 2.1 million contracts, an increase of 16%



Energy options ADV increased 41% to 293,000 contracts

Natural Gas options ADV increased 62% to 141,146 contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.4

million contracts, an increase of 19%



Record Feeder Cattle futures ADV of 19,078 contracts



Agricultural options ADV increased 21% to 328,000 contracts

Soybean Oil futures ADV increased 19% to 142,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 942,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 528,000 contracts, an increase of 6%



Record Aluminum futures ADV of 5,190 contracts

Micro Gold futures ADV increased 14% to 51,000 contracts BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 4% to $286B

