Military Antenna Market Forecasts $6.71 Billion Value By 2030 | With A 7.6% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military antenna market size was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 4.05 billion in 2023 to USD 6.71 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. An antenna is a device that utilizes a transformer to convert radio frequency signals into alternating current. The global market is driven by two key factors: increased military expenditure and the adoption of multi-function radar systems. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Military Antenna Market, 2023–2030." Get a Sample Research PDF: List of Key Players Profiled in the Military Antenna Market Report:

Antcom Corporation (U.S.)

Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (U.K.)

Comrod Communication AS (Norway)

Eylex Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Hascall-Denke (U.S.)

L3Harris Technologies Ltd. (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. (Israel)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG (Germany) Terma A/S (Denmark) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.71 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4.05 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Frequency Analysis

By Type Analysis

By Platform Analysis By Application Analysis Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa Military Antenna Market Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Satellite Communication Equipment Due to Growing Space Exploration Programs Will Aid Market Growth Significant Demand to Replace Conventional Equipment with Technologically Advanced Military Equipment Drives the Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Segments:

Lower Costs and Diverse Military Applications Propel High-Frequency Band-based Systems

Based on frequency, the market is classified into high frequency, ultra-high frequency, super high frequency, and extremely high frequency.

In 2022, the high-frequency segment played a significant role in driving the market growth of military antennas. This can be attributed to the relatively lower cost associated with high-frequency band-based systems and their various military applications, including surveillance and combat.

Rising Demand for Remote Sensing and Defense Radar Applications Fuels Array Antenna Segment Growth

Based on type, the market is segmented into slot antennas, dipole antennas, array antennas, traveling wave antennas, and loop antennas.

During the forecast period, the array antenna segment is projected to exhibit a substantial CAGR. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for remote sensing and defense radar applications, which heavily rely on array antennas.

Airborne Segment Poised for Robust Growth due to Demand for Next-Gen Fighter Aircraft

Based on platform, the market is divided into ground, airborne, and marine. The airborne segment is expected to experience significant growth at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period in military antennas. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for next-generation fighter aircraft equipped with advanced antenna-based systems, particularly in developed and emerging economies.

Rising Demand for Advanced Radar and Antenna Systems Drives Electronic Warfare Segment

By application, the market is categorized into SATCOM, communications, surveillance, electronic warfare, and telemetry. The electronic warfare segment is expected to exhibit significant CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increased demand for advanced military radar and antenna systems.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

Ukraine Crisis Spurs Massive NATO Military Equipment Influx

Russia possesses a substantial number of nuclear weapons, surpassing any other country. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had significant implications, leading to increased support from NATO member states, including the U.S., who provided substantial military equipment to Ukraine as a response to Russia's actions.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

Report Coverage:

This all-encompassing market research report provides an exhaustive evaluation, delving into crucial aspects such as prominent enterprises, diverse product categories, the surveillance electronic warfare sector, and the vital application of antennas in the electronic military surveillance system. Moreover, the report furnishes an insightful depiction of prevailing market trends and illuminates noteworthy advancements within the industry. Furthermore, it meticulously examines multiple factors that have exerted an influence on the military antenna market growth trajectory in recent times.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Bandwidth Demand and Technological Advancements Drive Satellite Communication Needs

Satellite communications play a vital role in integrating existing communication and intelligence architectures by leveraging satellite-based systems. With increasing usage demands and rapid technological advancements, there has been a significant surge in the need for bandwidth to meet the growing requirements of communication systems.

However, the R&D, integration, and high maintenance expenses pose obstacles to military antenna market share.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead with U.S. Military Dominance and Increased Defense Budgets

North America dominated the market in 2022. This growth can be attributed to factors such as U.S. military dominance, augmented investment in development and testing activities, and increased budget allocations for defense purposes.

Asia Pacific is projected to experience the highest CAGR driven by the increasing military expenditures by countries such as India and China.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies Pursue Technological Innovation and Government Partnerships for Market Success

The military antenna industry is characterized by fragmentation, with numerous companies involved in the design and construction of antennas. These companies strive to develop technologically advanced products and establish robust partnerships with governments in both developed and developing countries.

Ask for Customization:

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Latest technological Advancements



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Military Antenna Market

Impact of Russia Ukraine War Analysis on Global Military Antenna Market

Global Military Antenna Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Definitions



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Frequency





High Frequency





Ultra-High Frequency





Super High Frequency



Extremely High Frequency



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type





Dipole Antenna





Aperture Antenna





Travelling Wave Antenna





Loop Antenna



Array Antenna



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform





Airborne





Marine



Ground



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application





Communication





Surveillance





SATCOM





Electronic Warfare



Telemetry



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia-pacific

Rest of the world

North America Military Antenna Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Frequency





High Frequency





Ultra-High Frequency





Super High Frequency



Extremely High Frequency



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type





Dipole Antenna





Aperture Antenna





Travelling Wave Antenna





Loop Antenna Array Antenna

TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

Key Industry Development:

November 2021 – L3Harris Technologies, Inc. received a USD 125 million multi-year contract to produce space electronic warfare and adverse communication systems that safeguard the U.S. military operations and warfighters.

Read Related Insights:

Electronic Warfare Market to Achieve $31.23 Billion by 2030 | With a 9.4% Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

CBRNE Defense Market Projected to Reach USD 24.25 Billion by 2028 | With a CAGR of 6.39%

Military Radar Market to Worth USD 22.06 Billion by 2028 | With 6.27% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email :

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



Ground Penetrating Radar Market Share

Space Situational Awareness Market Demand

Satellite Payload Market Trend

Explosive Trace Detection Market Trends

Airborne Surveillance Market Growth

Inertial Navigation System Market Demand

Medium and Large Satellite Market Overview

Military Radar Market Hit

Global Navigation Satellite System Market Development Factors

Space Propulsion Systems Market Development

Advanced Optics Market Drivers

Meteorological Devices Market Analysis

Wireless Infrastructure Market Size

Space Debris Monitoring And Removal Market Demand

Satellite Imaging Market Development Factors

Anti-Jamming Market Opportunities

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Drivers

SATCOM EQUIPMENT Market Share

Radar Level Transmitter Market Growth Radar Market Overview





Tags Military Antenna Market Size Military Antenna Market Share Military Antenna Overview Military Antenna Demand Related Links