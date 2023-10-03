Dr. David Samadi: Breast And Prostate Cancer Share Striking Similarities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

It's recommended both men and women be informed and talk with their doctor about screening decisions for breast or prostate cancer that's best for them

Scientific evidence shows regular breast and prostate cancer screenings helps to save lives

New York City prostate cancer surgeon Dr. David Samadi recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month by discussing commonalities breast and prostate cancer share

- Dr. David SamadiNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed an excellent time to remind women to prioritize early detection and seek medical attention from their healthcare provider.Interestingly, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month occurs in September, back to back with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These are not a coincidence, as the two cancers share many similarities and are closely connected.Breast and prostate cancer are two distinct types of cancer that occur in different locations. Breast cancer is predominantly diagnosed in women, whereas only men can develop prostate cancer. Despite their differences, they also share many commonalities. Previous studies have suggested a potential link between breast and prostate cancer, which can be attributed to specific gene mutations that increase the risk of both cancers in both genders.Similarities between breast cancer and prostate cancerWhen comparing the links between breast cancer and prostate cancer, it's eye-opening to see the similarities they each share:Similarity no. 1.Breast Cancer: About 1 in 8 women (13%) will develop breast cancer.Prostate Cancer: About 1 in 8 men (12%) will develop prostate cancerSimilarity no. 2.Breast Cancer: The second most common cancer in women after skin cancer.Prostate Cancer: The second most common cancer in men after skin cancerSimilarity no. 3.Breast Cancer: It develops more likely in older women, with the median age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis being 62.Prostate Cancer: It develops more likely in older men, with the median age at the time of prostate cancer diagnosis being 66Similarity no. 4.Breast Cancer: There are several treatments for women to choose from for eradicating breast cancer that may include surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy.Prostate Cancer: There are several treatments for men to choose from for eradicating prostate cancer that may include surgery, radiation, or chemotherapySimilarity no. 5.Breast Cancer: Treatment started early will be more effective than at a later, more advanced stage.Prostate Cancer: Treatment started early will be more effective than at a later, more advanced stageSimilarity no. 6.Breast Cancer: It is recommended women have a yearly mammogram for detecting any suspicious breast lumps starting at age 40.Prostate Cancer: Men should have an annual PSA blood test and digital rectal exam starting at age 40 to detect prostate changesSimilarity no. 7.Breast Cancer: Women who have a first-degree relative (parent, sibling, or child) with prostate cancer are more likely to develop breast cancer.Prostate Cancer: Men with a personal history of breast cancer or a family history of breast or prostate cancer may be at a higher risk of prostate cancerSimilarity no. 8.Both breast and prostate cancers are hormone-dependent cancers. Breast cancer is fueled by estrogen, while prostate cancer is fueled by testosteroneThe gene linkIt all starts with our genes and not the kind we wear! Cancer is a disease often shown to be associated with inflammation that drives cancer cell development. The similarities between breast and prostate cancer are astonishing, with the strongest commonality they share is the genetic link between the two cancers.There are around 20,000 different genes found in the human body capable of mutating, possibly increasing cancer risk. Each one contains DNA, a genetic blueprint of the human body.For example, BRCA1 and BRCA2 (BRCA stands for BReast CAncer) gene mutations can increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancers in women. Men are also affected if they inherit these two gene mutations, with a higher risk of aggressive prostate cancer. Those with BRCA2 mutations have a 20 to 60 percent chance of being diagnosed with prostate cancer.What should men or women do if they have the gene mutation?First, don't panic. Not all men or women with BRCA mutations develop prostate or breast cancer, respectively.It is crucial to be aware of your family's medical history. Talk with your parents or relatives who know of any family history of breast, ovarian, or prostate cancers. If men discover a family history of BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations or if any male family member has had prostate cancer, they should talk to their primary care physician about it.Although men and women cannot alter their genes or family history of gene mutations, there are steps they can take to lower the risk of developing aggressive breast or prostate cancer:.Starting at age 40, women should begin mammogram screenings for breast cancer, and men should begin screening for prostate cancer by having an annual PSA blood test and digital rectal exam..Do not smoke.Lose weight if needed by reaching and maintaining healthy body weight.Exercise daily.Curtail alcohol use.Eat a diet low in sugary, high-sodium, or high-fat foods. Consume more fruits, veggies, lean meat, fatty fish, beans, nuts, and whole grainsReferences:Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He's a renowned and highly successful board-certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City. He is regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and the author of The Ultimate MANual , Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness, available online on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi's websites at robotic oncology and Prostate Cancer 911.

Prostate Cancer and breast cancer - Early detection and treatment