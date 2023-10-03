Hamilton Lane's Private Assets Fund Celebrates $1 Billion In Total AUM Upon Hitting Three-Year Track Record

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Private Assets Fund Delivers 17.48% Annualized Since-Inception Return and Reaches $1 Billion in Total AUM Since Launching in Q3 2020 Global Evergreen Platform Growth Continues with $4.6 Billion in AUM, Underscoring the Firm's Commitment to Expanding Access to Private Markets

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As strong historical performance and demand for new opportunities for return drive investor interest in the private markets, Hamilton Lane's (NASDAQ: HLNE ) Private Assets Fund

("PAF" or the "Fund") has returned 17.48% annualized and reached $1 billion in AUM in its three years since inception as of August 31, 2023.

The Fund delivers a diversified private equity portfolio to qualified U.S. clients, including individual investors, their wealth advisors and institutions. PAF seeks to eliminate some of the challenges of traditional private equity fund structures, including offering limited liquidity in the form of quarterly limited repurchase offers by the Fund. PAF, a '40 Act registered, continuously offered, closed-end investment vehicle, is part of Hamilton Lane's expanding Evergreen Platform, which is one of the world's largest with more than $4.6 billion in AUM globally.

As a multi-manager, sector-diverse vehicle with a global mix of direct equity, secondaries and private credit investments, the Fund seeks to deliver medium and long-term capital appreciation. Backed by the firm's more than 30 years of exclusive focus on private markets, PAF aims to deliver the historically outsized returns of private markets to private wealth investors that have traditionally been offered to institutional investors.



In addition to PAF, Hamilton Lane's Evergreen Platform currently comprises the following:



The Global Private Assets Fund ("GPA"), which launched in 2019 and is open to high-net-worth and wholesale investors in Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Canada, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. In total, GPA manages $3.2 billion as of August 31, 2023. The Senior Credit Opportunities Fund ("SCOPE"), which launched in 2022 and is open to qualified high-net-worth investors and their advisors in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia. In total, SCOPE manages $305.5 million as of August 31, 2023.

Jackie Rantanen, Head of Investor Solutions, commented: "For PAF to reach $1 billion in AUM just as we mark three years since its launch underscores our commitment to expanding investor access and illustrates the effectiveness of the Fund's multi-manager, multi-strategy approach. We are proud of the growth and performance we've seen across the Evergreen Platform and are excited to continue building on that success."

Steve Brennan, Head of Private Wealth Solutions, commented: "At Hamilton Lane, we are committed to making private market investments accessible to a broader universe of investors around the world. To us that means focusing on creating high-quality, investor-driven products as well as educating and providing advisors, and in turn their clients, with the tools, resources and information they need to confidently and knowledgeably invest in the private markets. It's important to us that, as our Private Wealth Platform grows, we can continue to guide advisors and their clients along that journey with us."

Hamilton Lane's Private Assets Fund is exclusively focused on the private markets and is therefore defined as a non-diversified fund by the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information on Hamilton Lane's Evergreen Platform, please click here .



ABOUT HAMILTON LANE

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE ) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs over 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $818 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $117 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $701 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of June 30, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: .

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION ABOUT PAF

Investors should consider the Private Assets Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus

that contains this and other information about the Fund, call 1 (888) 882-8212. Investing in the Fund involves risk including loss of principal.

. The Fund operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. . Though the Fund intends to repurchase shares quarterly, you may not have access to the money you invest for an extended period of time. . The Fund is not a liquid investment. . You may not be able to sell your shares at the time or in the quantity of your choosing regardless of how the Fund performs. . Investors should understand that the Fund's shares are not currently listed on or available for trading through a securities exchange, and a market for trading on an exchange may never be available to investors. There is currently no secondary market, and no such market is expected to develop. . Because you may not be able to sell your shares at the time or in the quantity of your choosing, you may not be able to reduce your exposure to the Fund in a market downturn. . Shares are appropriate only for those investors who can tolerate a high degree of risk and do not require a liquid investment and for whom an investment in the Fund does not constitute a complete investment program. . The amount of distributions that the Fund may pay, if any, is uncertain. Past performance is not an indicator of future results.

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC is the Advisor to the Hamilton Lane

PAF. PAF is distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC. UMB and Hamilton Lane are unaffiliated.

