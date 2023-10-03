Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 11.7% By 2028 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Alcoholic Liver Disease Treatment study has been published by award-winning market research firm Fact. MR. According to the report, market players are focusing on providing holistic care, especially as the rate of alcohol consumption has witnessed a spike during the pandemic-induced lockdown period. The study offers detailed insights into the commercial prospects of various forms of alcoholic liver disease treatment and care.

According to the study, nutritional supplements like betaine have been found to decrease the incidence of the disease. Consumption of alcohol has become very widespread and the growing incidence of alcoholic liver diseases is projected to lead to a robust increase in the demand for the treatment of alcoholic liver diseases. The progression of additional liver injury is minimized by early diagnosis.

However, as per Fact., the bulk of medicines are released in the generic form and hence there is a strong competition, especially from low-cost drugs produced by Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global alcoholic liver diseases treatment market are



Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Sanofi

Upsher-Smith Laboratories LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc. Bayer AG

Key Takeaways



Alcoholic liver disorders are the result of alcohol over-consumption that affects the liver, resulting in liver cirrhosis, inflammation, and scarring of the liver. Alcoholic liver disorders accounted for 82% of total alcohol-specific deaths, according to the NHS (National Health Services). The mortality rate of intoxicated cirrhotic cases is increased by abstinence and dietary changes, pharmacotherapy, herbal supplementation, and some other drugs.

Prominent Drivers



The reasons driving the care demand for alcoholic liver disorders are rapidly evolving lifestyle habits, such as rising alcohol intake and poor diets. It is also predicted that the rising incidence of liver disorders will expand the demand for treatment of alcoholic liver diseases over the forecast period. Increased government R&D investment to create new treatments for the treatment of chronic liver diseases is also rising the demand for the treatment of alcoholic liver diseases.

Key Restraints



According to the study, the potential side effects of medication continue to be a deterrent.

The development of the alcoholic liver disease care industry is also slowing due to stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of medications. In low-economic areas, lack of understanding and inadequate diagnosis services further degrade the demand for care of alcoholic liver diseases.

Competitive Landscape

According to Fact. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, Upsher-Smith Labs, LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, and many others are some of the key players offering treatment options for a range of liver disorders.

Demand for alcoholic liver medication is higher in regions where per capita alcohol consumption is high. However, an outlier is countries with high per capita alcohol consumption with low per capita income.

More Valuable Insights on Alcoholic Liver Diseases Treatment Market

In its latest offering, Fact offers an in-depth overview of the global market for Alcoholic Liver Diseases, showing historical demand statistics (2013-2017) and prediction data for the 2018-2028 period. Centered on the indication (Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Alcoholic Liver Hepatitis, Liver Fibrosis, Liver Cirrhosis), treatment (Pentoxifylline, Glucocorticosteroids, Betaine, Others), and distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies, Others) in 7 main areas (North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East, and Africa), the report provides readers with critical insights into the alcoholic liver disease treatment industry.

