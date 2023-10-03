Three Wounded In Bangkok Mall Shooting, Attacker Arrested: Thai PM

Bangkok: Three people were wounded in a shooting at a Bangkok shopping mall on Tuesday, the Thai prime minister said, adding that the shooter had been arrested. "The attacker was arrested. In fact, he surrendered. Three people have been wounded. Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing," premier Srettha Thavisin told reporters.

