Transport Minister, World Bank Official Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni discussed with the World Bank's resident representative in Jordan Holly Benner areas of future cooperation in various transport sector projects.In a statement Tuesday, Tahtamouni lauded the existing cooperation between the government and the World Bank to support transportation modes by providing technical services and feasibility studies for priority projects.She stressed the importance of continuing cooperation with the World Bank within the areas of existing cooperation, such as activating the code of conduct for the public transportation sector and technical assistance to support the modernization of the national transportation strategy for the years (2023-2027) and the general transportation policy and technical assistance regarding road safety assessment.