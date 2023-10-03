Arabs Invest JD1.1B In Industrial Cities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) - A total of 156 Arab companies have invested a total of JD1.162 billion in industrial cities affiliated with the Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) in Jordan, creating 5,726 job opportunities.
The JIEC's statistical data indicates that Arab investment is spread across various sectors, including the food industry (69 companies), pharmaceuticals (24 companies), engineering (37 companies), plastic (41 companies), chemical (34 companies), textile (35 companies), furniture and kitchen manufacturing (6 companies), paper and cardboard (29 companies), leather (9 companies), and construction (4 companies).
In addition to these, there are eight joint Arab investments with other nationalities in the nine industrial cities in Jordan, including one in Zarqa that is still under construction. These eight companies have invested JD23 million, creating 497 job opportunities.
