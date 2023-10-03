Jordanian Expats In Qatar Send Home $97.5M In 9 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Doha, Oct. 3 (Petra) - Remittances from Jordanian workers in Qatar have grown by 9.8 percent on an annual basis during the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022.According to reports from workers at money transfer and currency exchange outlets in commercial banks and exchange companies in Qatar, these remittances amounted to approximately 355 million Qatari riyals, equivalent to $97.5 million.Monthly data on financial transfers indicated a significant increase when compared to the same period last year, which saw transfers totaling around 320 million riyals ($87.9 million).The Jordanian community in Qatar comprises over 70,000 people, with the majority employed in the public and private education and health sectors.Qatar pledged to provide 20,000 job opportunities for Jordanians in their labor market several years ago, and by the end of 2022, it generated 10,000 jobs for Jordanian expatriates, fulfilling half of its pledge.