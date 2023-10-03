Hikma Marks Two-Year Anniversary Of KLOXXADO® Launch By Surpassing 375,000 Doses Donated In The US

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Important milestone in combatting the opioid overdose epidemic LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, announces that on the two-year anniversary of its launch, it has now donated more than 375,000 doses of KLOXXADO® (naloxone HCl) nasal spray 8mg in the US – an important milestone in its ongoing work to help combat the opioid overdose epidemic. KLOXXADO® contains twice as much naloxone per spray as Narcan® (naloxone HCl) 4mg nasal spray, in a ready-to- use format to reverse the effects of opioid overdose.1 Since launching KLOXXADO® in 2021, Hikma has donated the lifesaving medicine to harm reduction groups, community organizations and others across the US. With the help of more than 40 donation partners, KLOXXADO® has been distributed for free in places it can have the biggest impact, including music festivals, downtowns and schools. "Since its launch two years ago, KLOXXADO® has quickly become an essential tool for those on the front lines working to reverse opioid overdoses and save lives," said Brian Hoffmann, President, Hikma Generics. "We are working closely with our partners across the country to ensure the more than 375,000 doses of KLOXXADO® that have now been donated are reaching those who need it most, including patients, health care providers, first responders, harm reduction groups and others. As the opioid overdose epidemic continues, we are committed to expanding access to KLOXXADO®, and all forms of naloxone that Hikma manufactures, to meet the urgent needs of US patients and communities." As the US FDA, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and others have

noted , naloxone is a critical tool for individuals, families, first responders and communities to help reduce opioid overdose deaths, and expanding access to all forms of naloxone is one of the top ways to address the overdose crisis. In addition to KLOXXADO®, Hikma manufactures multiple injectable formulations of naloxone, and – through its Hikma Community HealthTM initiative – has partnered with non-profits and harm reduction organizations across the US to help expand access to its entire naloxone portfolio, including by:

Donating 50,000 vials

of injectable naloxone in 2021 to members of the Opioid Safety and

Naloxone Network Buyers Club (now called Remedy Alliance/For The People) to help ease a shortage of the medicine facing non-profit harm reduction programs in the US.



Furthering its partnership with Remedy Alliance through a first-of-its-kind agreement for Hikma to provide a private label, discounted naloxone injectable medicine specifically for the harm reduction community. As covered in

The Washington Post , this partnership ensures supply and price are no longer barriers to this opioid overdose antidote to hundreds of harm reduction groups nationwide.



Ensuring widespread access

to KLOXXADO® by providing a Co-Pay Assistance Program for eligible individuals, further increasing access and decreasing out-of-pocket costs to this life-saving medication.

Partnering with State Government and Community Programs to expand access to our naloxone portfolio and continuing to provide generic medications for the treatment of substance use disorder

to patients and health care providers. Enquiries

