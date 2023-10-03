Inspiremd Announces Senior Leadership Changes To Support Commercial Growth Initiatives

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announces hiring of Patrick Verta, MD, as Executive VP of Clinical and Medical Affairs



Cheryl Tal joins as VP of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs

Shane Gleason, current General Manager of North America & VP of Global Marketing, promoted to Chief Commercial Officer

Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

TEL AVIV, Israel and MIAMI, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuardTM Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke, today announced senior leadership additions and changes intended to support the company's commercial growth initiatives, including potential approval of the CGuard Prime stent platform in the U.S., development of new stent delivery systems, and growth in existing approved territories outside of the U.S.

The company announced today that it has hired Patrick Verta, MD, as Executive Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs and Cheryl Tal as Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs. In addition, Shane Gleason, who previously served as InspireMD's General Manager of North America and VP of Global Marketing, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer.

Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD, stated,“As we build toward growing our business and leadership of carotid revascularization solutions and prepare for the potential approval of the CGuard Prime carotid stent platform in the U.S., we continue to expand our leadership team to keep pace with our advancing business needs. We are attracting top-tier talent with highly relevant expertise in the field of vascular interventions capable of providing the next-level leadership needed to fully capitalize on our rapidly expanding potential.”

“Patrick adds tremendous experience in the carotid field having supported much of the clinical advancement over the past 20 years, and he brings an impeccable reputation amongst the Key Opinion Leader (KOL), medical and regulatory communities. Leveraging the superior clinical data of CGuard and establishing a new standard by which clinical and patient outcomes are measured will continue to be a priority for our company. Additionally, as we advance our CGuard Prime stent platform with its enhanced CAS delivery system, develop a TCAR neuro protection system, and commence focus on the acute stroke segment, we will look to Patrick to shepherd our clinical and medical functions through each of these strategic pathways.

“Cheryl Tal joins us to lead our Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs function with tremendous expertise in building businesses' scale and capacity on a global level.

“Finally, after six months as our General Manager of North America & VP of Global Marketing, Shane Gleason has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, expanding his responsibilities to support our global commercial growth, including continuing to advance our plans for the launch of CGuard Prime following a potential U.S. approval in the first half of 2025.

“I am very excited to announce these additions to our leadership team and I look forward to each of their contributions,” Mr. Slosman concluded.

Dr. Patrick Verta joins InspireMD from Canary Medical, a developer of implantable remote patient monitoring sensor technology and complementary data and analytics, where he served as Chief Medical Officer. Prior to that, he was Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Axelmed LLC, a consultancy focused on strategy and clinical, scientific, medical, and regulatory affairs for medical device companies. Before Axelmed, he spent the prior five years in various roles at Edwards Lifesciences, most recently as VP of Global Medical Affairs, Clinical Science and Biometrics in the Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) division. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at Sunshine Heart, Neomend, Abbott Vascular (part of Abbott) and Guidant (acquired by Abbott), among others. Dr. Verta received his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from Faculté de Médecine in Paris.

Cheryl Tal joins InspireMD from New Phase Ltd., where she served as Director of Regulatory Affairs. Prior to that, she served as Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance (RAQA) Manager at Change Healthcare (previously McKesson). Before that, she served as VP of Regulatory Affairs at ITGI Medical. Earlier in her career, Cheryl served in RAQA roles at Orsan Medical Technologies Ltd., Redent Nova Ltd., Galil Medical, Impliant Ltd., and A. Lapidot Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

In connection with the appointment of Dr. Patrick Verta as Executive Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs, InspireMD has granted Dr. Verta 139,740 shares of restricted stock and stock options to purchase 46,580 shares of InspireMD's common stock. The grant of restricted stock and stock options was approved by the Compensation Committee of InspireMD's Board of Directors and was granted outside of InspireMD's 2021 Equity Compensation Plan, with a grant date of October 2, 2023, as an inducement material to Dr. Verta entering into employment with InspireMD, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock and stock options vest over three years, with one-third vesting on the first anniversary of the grant and the remainder vesting in two equal installments on the second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to Dr. Verta being continuously employed by InspireMD as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $3.30, the closing sales price of InspireMD's common stock on the grant date.

InspireMD is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

