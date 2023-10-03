Talisker Announces Signing Of Bridging Agreement With Bridge River Indian Band

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) and Bridge River Indian Band (“ Xwísten ”) are pleased to jointly announce the signing of a bridging agreement (the“ Agreement ”) for the Bralorne Gold Project. The scope of the Agreement covers underground mining production up to 750 tonnes per day and shipping of ore through the Xwísten Traditional Territory for offsite processing at a permitted mineral processing facility. The Agreement also defines a framework for pursuing collaborative economic development opportunities, environmental stewardship and monitoring, employment and training and the opportunity for a future Impact Benefit Agreement (IBA) between the two parties. The Agreement also works in conjunction with existing regional exploration agreements between Talisker and Xwísten.



Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker, stated,“This bridging agreement represents a significant strengthening of Talisker's partnership with Xwísten. We look forward to working together towards the development of responsible mining on Xwísten traditional territory.”

Chief Ina Williams of Xwísten commented,“We are pleased to have entered into this Agreement with Talisker that is the result of hard work, open communications and a true willingness to doing things right. The Agreement covers elements of importance to both parties along with provisions that will support growth and opportunities for Xwísten. We look forward to working with Talisker into this new phase of our relationship together.”