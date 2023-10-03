Guardian Capital Announces The Termination Of Guardian I3 Global REIT ETF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (the“ Manager ”) today announced that it will terminate Guardian i3 Global REIT ETF (TSX: GIGR and GIGR.B) (the“ ETF ”) effective on or about December 18, 2023 (the“ Termination Date ”).



Effective immediately, except in limited circumstances, no further direct subscriptions of units of the ETF will be accepted. Units of the ETF are anticipated to be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, at the request of the Manager, and to cease trading, following market close on or about December 15, 2023, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date. Unitholders may continue to buy or sell units of the ETF on any stock exchange on which the ETF is traded until the units are delisted.

Prior to the Termination Date, the Manager will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell and convert the assets of the ETF to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities and obligations of the ETF, the Manager will, as soon as practicable following the Termination Date, distribute the net assets of the ETF pro rata among the unitholders of record on the Termination Date based on the net asset value per unit.

The Manager will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming the final details of the termination. Further details of the termination will be mailed to unitholders of the ETF at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.