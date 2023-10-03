Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentation And Posters At World Muscle Society 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD), today announced that one oral presentation and four posters highlighting its development program for Pompe disease will be included at the 28th Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS) , being held October 3-7, 2023 in Charleston, SC.



Oral Presentation:

Abstract Title: 104-week efficacy and safety of cipaglucosidase alfa + miglustat in patients with late-onset Pompe disease previously treated with alglucosidase alfa (Oral #O21)



Presenter: Tahseen Mozaffar, MD, Department of Neurology, University of California, Irvine, CA, U.S.A.

Date and time: Saturday, October 7, 7:45-8:45 a.m. E.T. Location: PAC, Charleston Area Convention Center



Poster Sessions:

Abstract Title: Switching treatment to cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat positively affects motor function and quality of life in patients with late-onset Pompe disease (Poster #P371)



Presenter: Kristl G. Claeys, MD, PhD, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Poster Session 3: Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T. Location: Ballroom A-C, Charleston Area Convention Center



Abstract Title: Effect size analysis of cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat versus alglucosidase alfa in ERT-experienced adults with late-onset Pompe disease in PROPEL (Poster #P373)



Presenter: Jordi Díaz-Manera, MD, PhD, John Walton Muscular Dystrophy Research Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K.

Poster Session 3: Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T. Location: Ballroom A-C, Charleston Area Convention Center



Abstract Title: Safety of home administration of cipaglucosidase alfa plus miglustat in late-onset Pompe disease: results from multiple clinical trials (Poster #P372)



Presenter: Barry J. Byrne, MD, PhD, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, U.S.A.

Poster Session 3: Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T. Location: Ballroom A-C, Charleston Area Convention Center



Abstract Title: Disease burden, treatment patterns and healthcare resource utilization associated with Pompe disease in Sweden: a real-world evidence study (ePoster #VP369)



Presenter: Christopher Lindberg, MD, Neuromuscular Centre, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Gothenburg, Sweden

Poster Session 3: Friday, October 6, 2:00-3:00 p.m. E.T. Location: Virtual Platform



For more information on the World Muscle Society 2023, please visit wms2023 .

