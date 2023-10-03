Proceedings In Euro Sun Mining's Environmental Case Now Concluded

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“ Euro Sun ” or the“ Company ”) announces that court proceedings at the Cluj-Napoca district court (the“ Court ”) to annul its rezoning environmental endorsement for the Rovina Valley Project (the“ Project ”) have now concluded.

The matter was finally heard at the Court on September 29, 2023 after months of delay. The Court did not entertain further postponements, stating that they would deliver a verdict on the process on the October 16, 2023. This deadline could be subsequently postponed at the Court's discretion.

The Company looks forward to a positive outcome as a result of its extensive legal arguments presented to the Court.

The Project unlocks much needed investment and job creation in Hunedoara County, and delivers critical minerals necessary for Europe's green energy transition. A positive verdict for the Project could end further delays in governance procedures and propels Romania to the forefront of European critical mineral supply, supporting a future green economy and 2050 environmental targets. With the backing of local community leaders, the Project remains a world-class example of mine design with one of the least environmental impacts globally.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

Further information: