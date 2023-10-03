Championx Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (Nasdaq: CHX), a global leader in chemistry programs and services, artificial lift solutions, automation and optimization equipment, and drilling technologies for the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry, today published its 2022 corporate sustainability report. The report captures important information regarding the company's global operations and strategy to address its four environmental, social and governance (ESG) Priorities: GHG Emissions, Decarbonization Technologies, Sustainable Innovation and Digital Transformation, and Employee Attraction, Retention, and Development.



“Our unified purpose of Improving Lives and Unlocking Energy is reflected in our ESG efforts,” said ChampionX's President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran“Soma” Somasundaram.“This report demonstrates our commitment to pursue and report on the ESG Priorities that help us create value for our customers, employees, shareholders, and other stakeholders. Our approach to ESG is strategic, long-term, and intentional, and these priorities are important to our business success and sustainability.”

The 2022 ChampionX Sustainability Report includes two content indices detailing how our disclosure aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative Sustainability Reporting Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

ChampionX is committed to developing initiatives that align with its purpose of Improving Lives and help deliver value for its shareholders by supporting its customers' carbon-reduction efforts, providing fulfilling career opportunities for its employees, and enhancing the communities where it operates globally.

About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently, and sustainably around the world. ChampionX's expertise, innovative products, and digital technologies provide enhanced oil and gas production, transportation, and real-time emissions monitoring throughout the lifecycle of a well. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at .

Forward-Looking-Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions concerning future developments and conditions and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. All of our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. Certain information contained herein relating to any goals, plans, intentions, or expectations, including with respect to climate-related goals and related timelines, is subject to change, and no assurance can be given that such goals, plans, intentions or expectations will be met. Similarly, there can be no assurance that our ESG policies and procedures as described herein will continue; such policies and procedures could change, even materially. ChampionX is permitted to determine in its discretion that it is not feasible or practical to implement or complete certain of its ESG initiatives, policies and procedures based on cost, timing, or other considerations.

