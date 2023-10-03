HRCI's Clarissa A. Peterson To Present On Gender Equality At HR Technology Conference & Exposition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Clarissa A. Peterson, SPHR, GPHR, LPEC, and former Board of Directors Chair of HRCI ® , the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resource profession

WHAT: Will share her expertise and insights in the closing session of the Women in HR Technology Summit at the annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

WHEN: Peterson will speak on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 11:10 a.m. PT. WHERE: Mandalay Bay 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, Nev. For event information, visit .

DETAILS:

Despite organizations' increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in recent years, the earnings gap remains an issue, dividing the workforce by gender and impacting certain industries – retail, healthcare and education – more than others. Women also continue to shoulder a disproportionate amount of caregiving responsibilities without protections, such as paid leave, to preserve their career paths.

During the Women in HR Technology Summit, Clarissa A. Peterson, SPHR, GPHR, LPEC, President and CEO of Ohana HR, and former board chair of HRCI, will present“Can HR Technology Help Drive Gender Equality?” In this session, Peterson will join global talent acquisition leader Amy Cropper, formerly of Amazon, and HR expert, entrepreneur and author Laurie Ruettimann to discuss how technology can serve as the starting point for gender equality initiatives. Attendees will learn how HR technologies can support comprehensive people analytics, diversity recruiting, pay equity, coaching and mentoring, fair leadership development, career pathing opportunities and more.

For more info about the Women in HR Technology Summit at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition, visit .

About HRCI ®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing, standards and learning organization for the human resources profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for International Standards Organization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. HRCI is also the parent company of HRSISM, certifying organizations based on ISO standards. To learn more about HRCI and HRSI, visit or .

Clarissa A. Peterson, SPHR, GPHR, LPEC Will present at the upcoming HR Technology Conference.