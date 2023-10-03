Tapnation Celebrates Over A Billion Downloads In Time Square

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TapNation celebrates an epic milestone at Times Square

TapNation Logo

Leading mobile games developer TapNation celebrates an epic milestone at Times Square: over a billion downloads and counting.

- Hervé Montoute, CEO and co-founder at TapNationPARIS, FRANCE, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- French mobile game developer and publisher TapNation has reached over a billion downloads across its entire games portfolio.TapNation's games portfolio includes Ice Cream Inc - which has been downloaded over 230 million times - Thief Puzzle and Giant Rush.“One billion downloads is hard to comprehend, especially when we think about the path that led us there! This success was made possible thanks to all the work of our team, but also the tools and processes we developed in-house to empower our employees,” says Hervé Montoute, CEO and co-founder at TapNation.“We were convinced from day one that gaming will be a strong player in the AI space, so we also included prediction and Machine Learning pipelines whenever we could. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our players and look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional gaming experiences.”2023 has been a landmark year for TapNation. It was recognized as a finalist for Best Developer at the 2023 PGC Awards and also featured in the prestigious French Tech 120. At the core of all this however, is the firm's expert creative team.“TapNation is first of all, a pool of talented and passionate people. We have a strong company culture, where our employees strive and grow within the gaming space,” comments Igor Zabukovec, co-founder and CTO at TapNation.“We also are deeply rooted in tech and AI, with engineers coming from different backgrounds. We are a truly international team with more than 13 nationalities represented - our market is global, so is our team!”In line with its tech-driven ethos, TapNation is seamlessly integrating the latest AI advancements into its pipelines, including ChatGPT and real-time user segmentation. The firm's agile development approach allows them to prototype quickly, ensuring its games stay ahead of the curve.“We are like a lab, where we need to create and prototype things quickly - not in months but in weeks,” continues Zabukovec.“Our tech team is built following this principle. This includes the data scientists, but also our Unity developers, backend and SDK - everyone!”Looking ahead, TapNation has ambitious initiatives for 2023 and beyond. It remains committed to player-centric game development: prioritising the needs and preferences of its loyal fanbase.With a steadfast focus on technological advancements, TapNation aims to continue expanding its tech stack and developing cutting-edge tools to reach its next milestone of 5 billion downloads.About TapNationFounded in 2019 and part of the French Tech 120 2023, TapNation is a tech startup specialised in mobile gaming that currently has more than 1 billion downloadsAs a publisher, TapNation provides studios with high potential game concepts and data tools to bring their games to the market and has currently worked with over 100 studiosTapNation is committed to creating high-quality mobile games that push the boundaries of what's possible in creating compelling experiencesWith a focus on innovation, technology, and a talented team of industry experts, TapNation strives to deliver exceptional games that captivate millions of players worldwide. For more information, please visit .

